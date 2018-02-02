DashCam of the Week: How not to react to a hit-and-run

If you’ve ever wondered what not to do when involved in a hit-and-run accident, we have the perfect instructional video for you in this edition of DashCam of the Week. A BMW gets bumped from behind while in rush hour traffic on the North-South Freeway (Route 42) in Woodbury, NJ, which leads to it being nearly totaled.

After the BMW driver tries to pull over, the Honda that hit the car tries to get away by weaving through the thick Jersey traffic. Instead of taking a deep breath and just calling the police and reporting the accident and license plate number, our Dashcammer decides to let rage take over. And that anger turned a minor fender-bender into a more significant body job.

Our video, which is NSFW if you have the volume up, starts off with our Dashcammer’s car getting bumped from behind when it slows in traffic on the freeway. The driver slows and kind of pulls over in the left lane to presumably wait for the offending driver to get out and review the damage.

Instead, the offender, driving a Honda Accord with Pennsylvania plates, drives around the Dashcammer. What’s is most impressive about this evading driver is she uses turn signals as she weaves through the congested highway until she gets to exit 12 and speeds away.

The Dashcammer orders his passenger to call 911 and report the accident. But the offender is in a Honda and our Dashcammer is in a BMW. He must figure he’s better equipped to bring this Honda driver to justice than waiting on New Jersey’s finest. Just because you are in “The Ultimate Driving Machine” doesn’t mean you are the “Ultimate Driver.”

As the Dashcammer chases the Honda onto the exit ramp, he appears to oversteer as he brakes, which is a sure recipe to flip your car over — particularly when you lose control and spin into an incline such as the hill on the exit ramp shoulder. And that is just what happens. The dashcammer’s BMW flips on its side before bouncing back onto all four tires. So now after being faced with repairing a bumper — that was not his fault — he will have some significant body work to take care of on the side of the car — that is most definitely his fault.

Like a monster in a horror flick, this just enraged our dashcammer even more. After a moment of silence, the BWM driver turns the car around and speeds off after the Honda while once again ordering his passenger to call 911. That poor passenger.

The BMW driver comes to a fork in the exit ramp and takes the wrong turn. But that doesn’t stop him from finding a patch of grass to drive through as he yells “Stop her! Stop her! Stop her!” Who is he asking to stop the Honda? Because unless you have a bullhorn attached to the top of your BMW, no one can hear you, buddy.



Also, as you’ll see in the video, he drove off the exit ramp, over a curb, into the grass only to turn around and drive right back onto the same exit ramp he was on. This guy.

He then makes an illegal right turn onto Route 42 to chase down the Honda while the passenger finally gets the police on the phone. While the passenger informs police of what happened, the driver wants to be sure police know he flipped his car “trying to get her.”

At this point, the Honda driver, who let’s not forget is a hit-and-run driver, might just be scared for her life. After all, she just saw a guy flip his car and not give up trying to chase her down after her car tapped his bumper. The two vehicles speed down Route 42, weaving in and out of traffic.

Unfortunately for us, the video cuts off right after they make a turn. But a Reddit thread notes that much the rest of this video was removed but someone was able to dig up some photos of the BMW that show it nearly (completely!?!) totaled on the driver’s side after that flip. There is no photo of rear bumper damage though.

One of several lessons learned from this DashCam video is if you have the license plate of the offender don’t put yourself or others at risk trying to chase them down. Just pull over, call the police and chill out. Also, it might not hurt for this guy to invest in some driving classes from BMW so he knows how to handle that thing.