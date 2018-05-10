Your Trucker pre-trip: OOIDA calls driver shortage a 'myth'

Here are five things worth knowing in the world of trucking today, May 9:

1. OOIDA calls driver shortage a ‘myth,’ decries teen-driver bills

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) recently called the truck driver shortage a myth and argues that there is no need to lower the age limit for interstate CDL operation, CDL Life reports. OOIDA issued its statement as an attempt to sway lawmakers from supporting two bills that would lower the age limit for CDL holders and allow 18-year-olds to drive heavy trucks. According to the report, OOIDA stated: “Younger drivers both lack overall experience and are less safe behind the wheel than their older counterparts. In fact, CMV drivers under the age of 19 are four times more likely to be involved in fatal crashes, and CMV drivers who are 19-20 years of age are six times more likely to be involved in fatal crashes.” CDL Life has more.

2. OSHA to hold meeting on whistleblower issues in trucking

Workers in the trucking and railroad industries filed the most whistleblower complaints in 2017, OSHA reported. According to a Safety & Health report, the agency has scheduled a public meeting on whistleblower issues for industry stakeholders on June 12. OSHA is seeking input on whistleblower practices and experiences. Those interested in attending must register by May 29. Comments are due June 5, according to the report.

3. Trucking companies cut back on hiring, payrolls in April

The Wall Street Journal reports that trucking companies halted hiring in April, and payrolls at trucking firms dropped by 5,500 from March, according to preliminary figures the Labor Department released last Friday. According to the report, “those declines contrasted with strong gains at parcel-delivery companies and warehouse operators, which added a combined 12,300 jobs in areas that are benefiting from the growth of online shopping.” WSJ has more.

4. City council calls out CA trucking company

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday called out a California trucking company for “treating its employees like crap,” the Press-Telegram reports. The city council overruled a civilian board that oversees the Port of Los Angeles and vetoed a special trade agreement for a warehousing and trucking company over concerns about its labor practices, according to the report. The move against California Cartage Co. is one of a series that seeks to pressure trucking companies at the port to stop classifying drivers as independent contractors. According to the report, Councilman Joe Buscaino stated: “How can we incentivize a company that is treating its employees like crap? It’s not going to fly with me and it shouldn’t fly with you.” The Press-Telegram has more.

5. Fatal explosion at trucking company kills one

According to an ABC 27 News report, police are investigating a fatal explosion at a Lebanon County-PA trucking company. According to police, a vehicle exploded on Wednesday morning after the driver pulled up to a tractor trailer at JP Donmoyer trucking company. The driver of the vehicle, 65-year-old Stephen Miller, was killed. The report notes that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.