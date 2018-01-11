TA opens first Quaker Steak & Lube Express

The TA Restaurant Group – a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which operates the TA and Petro Stopping Centers truck stop chain – recently opened its first Quaker Steak & Lube Express restaurant at the TA travel center located at I-80/I-94, Exit 6, in Gary, IN.

Known for its “Best Wings USA,” the new “quick-serve” Quaker Steak & Lube counter-service dining concept will offer items such as jumbo bone-in wings, grilled boneless wings, breaded boneless wings, and fried chicken, all of which can be sauced with any of eight signature sauce choices.

The company said the new restaurant also offers food-court style seating with tables and booths to accommodate more than 110 patrons, with six wall-mounted TVs to watch their favorite sports and games.

“We are excited to bring this new walk-up concept of The Lube to professional drivers, motorists and the Gary community,” noted Bruce Lane, vice president of Quaker Steak & Lube, in a statement. “We combine quick service with food and flavors guests won’t find anyplace else on the highway,” he added.

Coming soon to the Quaker Steak & Lube Express will be online ordering for those who want to pick-up and go as well as a breakfast menu, which will be added in the coming months.

Lane noted that members of TravelCenters’ UltraONE Professional Driver Rewards Program may redeem Points at Quaker Steak & Lube Express.

This is the second Quaker Steak & Lube located in a travel center. The first, a full-service restaurant, opened at the TA travel center in Columbia, SC, in early 2017.