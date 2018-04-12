Study: same-day delivery may be a standard in five years

A global survey conducted by mobile computer and barcode maker Zebra Technologies Corporation that 78% expect to provide same-day delivery by 2023 and 40% anticipate delivery within a two-hour window by 2028.

Zebra’s research, contained within its Future of Fulfillment Vision study, analyzed how manufacturers, transportation and logistics (T&L) firms, and retailers are preparing to meet the growing needs of the so-called “on-demand economy.”

Conducted in conjunction with research partner Qualtrics, the study polled 2,700 professionals in transportation and logistics, retail and manufacturing firms across 15 nations, including the U.S., on their plans, implementation levels, experiences and attitudes toward omnichannel logistics.

One interesting detail unearthed by Zebra’s survey: 87% percent of those polled expect to use “crowdsourced delivery” or a network of drivers that “choose to complete a specific order” by 2028.

Other findings include: