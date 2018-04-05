Schneider rolls out load-picking plan for owner-operators

TL carrier Schneider is rolling out a new “lease-on” opportunity for owner-operators that will give them full control over picking their loads and planning their freight-hauling “tours” without having to deal with dispatchers or brokers.

Owner-operators wishing to pull dry van trailers can access what Schneider is calling its “Percentage Lease Plan” or “Choice Plan” if they use 2000 or newer model-year trucks and run in 37 eastern U.S. states. The carrier added that owner-operators with 2010 or newer model-year trucks can take advantage of its load-picking plan for both dry van and tanker operations across the U.S. and Canada.

Related: ATBS: Next 18 months are ‘a great time to be a trucker’

Schneider also pointed out that its leased-on owner-operators leased can save money through its “Purchase Power Program,” which provides ways to lower business costs on items such as tires, glass, chains, fuel, maintenance and insurance. Access to Schneider’s e-logs, trailers, and facilities are also offered as “additional advantages” to further them with business expenses, noted Rob Reich, Schneider’s senior vice president of equipment, maintenance, and driver recruiting.

“The new and expanded lease-on opportunities help more owner-operators keep their business moving and revenue growing,” he added in a statement.