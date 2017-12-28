PrePass launches redesigned website

Weigh station bypass service provider PrePass is rolling out a newly redesigned website that it said now provides “expanded resources” for trucking operations of all sizes.

The company said its new website includes information on safety score and fleet performance improvement, how to more effectively use weigh station bypass services, tips for working with law enforcement, insights on electronic tolling, fleet data analytics, and how to find the best price and location for fuel.

According HELP Inc., the non-profit parent company of PrePass, visitors to the new website will find an “extensive resource library” available that offers white papers, literature, videos and more on safety topics and other issues.

That also includes details on PrePass ELD, the firm’s new electronic logging device, and its INFORM Data Suite – a “data visualization” toolset for safety and tolling management that can improve safety and efficiency while helping trucking companies control costs.

As with its previous site, PrePass said a user account log-in (My PrePass) as well as contact information to reach its customer service team.

