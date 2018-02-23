Menu
LovePG1 Photo: Love's Travel Stops
A night-time view of the company's new Prince George, VA, location.
Business

New Virginia location for Love’s Travel Stops

Truckstop chain continues to add new facilities as part of its 2018 expansion plan.

The latest addition to the Love’s Travel Stops network of truck stops and travel plazas is in Prince George, VA, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 460 and Prince George Road. Overall, the company said it new operates 10 travel stops and two Speedco locations in Virginia.

“The new Love’s located in Prince George is just southeast of Richmond, and situated well to take care of the traffic coming to and from the Norfolk/Portsmouth area,” noted Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, in a statement.

Related: More parking, services, and hotels focus of Love’s 2018 plan

He added that this new 24/7 Love’s location features an Arby’s restaurant, laundry capabilities, a game room, 73 truck parking spaces, five showers and seven diesel fuel pumps. It is also home to a Love’s Truck Tire Care and other truck driver-focused services, the company noted.

The Prince George location is part of Love’s 2018 expansion plan, which calls for the addition of 40 new locations to its network and 3,100 more truck parking spaces.

 

