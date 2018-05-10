New FR8Star feature can book specialized freight in 5 minutes

FR8 Revolution, creators of the FR8Star.com marketplace for open deck carriers and shippers, now offers its new Price Lock feature that allows shippers to instantly obtain a guaranteed fair market rate and immediately book freight for legal and permitted flatbed and open deck freight. The entire process from estimate, to payment and

confirmation can be completed in less than 5 minutes, according to the company.

FR8Star.com is a specialized transport marketplace for moving open deck and oversize/overweight loads. Since 2015, FR8Star has addressed industry demand from enterprise shippers for fast and reliable booking of freight by matching shippers with qualified carriers nationwide. FR8Star has over 4,000 active open deck carriers with 50,000 available trucks.

The Price Lock feature allows shippers to enter their open deck freight details, agree upon an all-inclusive price with necessary permits, pilot cars, and standard service fee, then FR8Star matches and books a qualified carrier. The guaranteed rate is fully transparent with detailed line items for permits, linehaul and any third-party fees. To ensure reliable and secure permit data, FR8Star has worked with each state’s transportation department to obtain precise permit requirements.

“It has never been easier to book oversize/overweight loads such as large equipment or machinery,” said Carl-Christoph Reckers, co-founder and COO of FR8Star. “Shippers can access FR8Star's online technology from anywhere 24/7 and book shipping. What used to be a long and tedious process to determine the correct trailer needed, an optimal shipping route and the appropriate permits is now as easy and quick as booking an airline ticket online.”

How shippers book loads with FR8Star’s Price Lock:

Provide FR8Star.com with load specifications, origin, and destination. Obtain an instant rate with itemized costs including all permits and third-party costs. Choose FR8Star’s Price Lock option to secure shipping at the agreed upon guaranteed rate. FR8Star matches shippers with a qualified carrier and manages the pick-up, delivery, paperwork and payment processing.

“Anybody that arranges freight knows that trucking isn’t always dependable. But working with FR8Star is,” said Robin Ramsey, CFO of Ramsey Machine Services. “We have been in the steel and heavy equipment industry for nearly 30 years. I was nervous using FR8Star for the first time, but now it is the first place I go. It saves me a lot of time securing available heavy haul carriers.”

Today, FR8Star’s Price Lock Feature is available throughout the 48 contiguous states on the most common 5 axle setups, including permitted loads.