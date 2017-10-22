Menu
Business

Mobile app aims to address health "epidemic" among truckers

Industry warned to do more to address health issues among truck drivers.

ORLANDO. Rolling Strong has launched a new mobile app aimed at helping commercial drivers improve their health and wellness while on the road.

During a press conference at 2017 American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition, Rolling Strong CEO Steve Kane called driver wellness “an epidemic.”

He said truckers were among “the most unhealthy workers in the American workforce” and that the industry has failed to “come up with something that really effectively addresses this problem.”

In response, Rolling Strong’s new app provides meal suggestions and predictive nutrition information based on a driver’s current location.

There are exercise programs, sleep tracking, personal health records, Department of Transportation certification reminders, and the ability to connect with a wellness coach. The app can sync with FitBit or other wearable health devices that have grown in popularity in recent years.

Drivers also have the chance to earn points the more they use the app, which can be redeemed for various rewards from partners, such as truck stop operators.

TAGS: News
