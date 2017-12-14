Menu
Mack Trucks
Mack is providing Petty's Garage a 2018 Pinnacle Axle Back model. (Photo: Mack Trucks)
Business

Mack Trucks sets sponsorship deal with Petty's Garage

Mack Trucks announced a partnership agreement with Petty’s Garage, which was founded in 2008 by NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

Petty notched a record 200 victories during his career. Mack has become the transportation sponsor for the garage, which is based about 20 miles from Mack’s headquarters in Greensboro, NC.

“Richard Petty is a NASCAR legend, so it is fitting that Mack, a legendary truck brand, would partner with the garage. Both are committed to delivering superior performance to customers along with unmatched customer service, so we are enthusiastic about this new partnership,” said John Walsh, Mack’s vice president of global marketing and brand management.

Petty's Garage received a 2018 Mack Pinnacle Axle Back model to transport cars to public events. In 2016, Mack was designated the “Official Hauler of NASCAR.”

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Roll2
Study: Veteran drivers more likely to be dissatisfied with pay
Dec 14, 2017
Traffic Congestion
Traffic congestion in five biggest U.S. cities cost fleets $1.7B a year
Dec 14, 2017
Hauling3
What Drivers Want: Part Three
Dec 13, 2017
freightpull
DAT: Spot rates kept breaking records in November
Dec 13, 2017