Iowa 80 plans to expand

The Iowa 80 Truck stop is initiating a $10 million expansion and remodeling effort that the company said will add 23,000 sq. ft. to its 100,000 sq. ft. main building.

The truck stop said this expansion effort will be completed in three phases:

Phase one includes infrastructure upgrades to drainage, transformers and a new fiber optic network, which are as of now mostly complete.

Phase two extends the building to the west toward new gasoline refueling “islands” that were installed last year. The food court will shift to this area and include the addition of one to two more food providers for a total of 10 restaurant choices. New food preparation areas and equipment will be installed throughout. The convenience store will be expanded to offer more options for healthy grab and go foods. A semi-tractor and antique trucks will be added to the main entry and merchandise areas will be expanded to better serve customers.

Phase three of the project will add a “boulevard” that leads drivers to the diesel refueling islands, the company’s truck service center, Truckomat truck wash and truck parking areas.

“We will have an extra wide roadway with curbs, lighting and signage,” according to Delia Moon Meier, Iowa 80’s senior vice president. “There will even be a beautiful new arch welcoming drivers into the truck entrance. We really want this to have a Main Street USA feel.”

Truck parking areas will also be reconfigured to pull-in, pull-out spaces to provide better organized traffic flow for drivers, she added, with the truck stop’s current inventory of 900 truck parking spaces retained with a “high likelihood” of expanding the number of parking slots.

Iowa 80 will also remain open, providing all services and amenities, during the expansion and remodel, Meier stressed, with all phases of construction and remodeling scheduled to be finished by the end of 2018

“We know drivers depend on us, so we will do whatever it takes to provide the products and services they need,” she said.