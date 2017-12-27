Dollar General to open second distribution center in Texas

Truckers take heed: more retail freight and new lanes may be coming to the Lone Star state within a year as Dollar General Corp. said it plans to build a new distribution center in Longview, TX, starting in 2018.

That new facility is expected to employ 400 at full capacity and serve approximately 1,000 of its retail locations in Texas and the southeast.

“This facility is expected to support Dollar General’s growing store count in Texas where we already operate more than 1,400 current locations and have complementary operations in San Antonio,” noted Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, in a statement.

The Longview distribution center will be Dollar General’s 17th facility in in its distribution network and its second in Texas, the company said. Dollar General already operates a distribution center in San Antonio, which it opened in 2016.

Dollar General currently has more than 1,400 stores and over 12,000 employees in Texas. Dollar General currently has 15 distribution centers that are located in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas (San Antonio), Virginia and Wisconsin.

The company said its 16th distribution center is currently under construction in Amsterdam, NY.