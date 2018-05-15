DAT: Spring produce pushes reefers spot rates higher

The number of spot market loads on the DAT network of load boards gained 1.2% and truck posts were up 3.6% during the week ending May 12. This had a moderating effect on rates, according to DAT. The spring shipping season has officially arrived, boosted by the produce-distribution markets.

Here's how the spot rates changed over the past week:

Van: $2.15/mile, down 3 cents week over week

$2.15/mile, down 3 cents week over week Flatbed: $2.71/mile, down a penny after a 7-cent increase the previous week

$2.71/mile, down a penny after a 7-cent increase the previous week Reefer: $2.49/mile, up 1 cent

DAT Trendlines

Van overview: Van load posts increased 7% while truck posts increased 3%. That caused the van load-to-truck ratio to increase 3% to 6.4 loads per truck. Many key average outbound rates were weaker:

Columbus, Ohio: $2.48/mile, down 8 cents. Columbus to Buffalo, an important regional van lane, fell 25 cents to an average of $3.70/mile

$2.48/mile, down 8 cents. Columbus to Buffalo, an important regional van lane, fell 25 cents to an average of $3.70/mile Houston: $2.12/mile, down 2 cents

$2.12/mile, down 2 cents Memphis: $2.67/mile, down 1 cents

$2.67/mile, down 1 cents Los Angeles: $2.45/mile, up 3 cents

Flatbed overview: Nationally, flatbed load posts declined 1% while truck posts increased 8%. That caused the load-to-truck ratio to cool, falling 8% to 102 loads per truck.

Reefer overview: Reefer load posts fell 3% while truck posts increased 6%. That caused the national load-to-truck ratio for reefers to decline 8%, from 9.2 to 8.5 loads per truck. The average outbound rate from Miami jumped 25 cents to $3.29/mile, and several lanes showed gains: