DAT: Flatbed spot rates up for third week in a row

The national average rate for flatbed spot loads increased for the third straight week, according to data compiled by load board operator DAT Solutions. The firm added that the load-to-truck ratio in the flatbed spot market increased to 70-to-1 during the week ending February 24.

DAT added that the number of available flatbed loads increased 10% compared to the previous week, while truck posts dipped 1%. That pushed the load-to-truck ratio in the flatbed sector up 10% from 64.2 to 70.8 loads per truck – which also helped the national average flatbed spot rate gain five cents to $2.3 per mile.

By contrast, dry van and refrigerated or “reefer” spot rates stayed on downward slope, though they remained higher compared to the same point last year, the firm said.

The national average dry van spot rate dipped a penny for the week of February 24 to $2.14 per mile, with dry van loads dropping 6% as available dry van capacity increasing 1%, DAT pointed out. The dry van load-to-truck ratio fell slightly to 6.7 loads per truck, the firm added.

The national average reefer spot rate dropped two cents to $2.43 per mile for the week ending February 24, DAT said, with the number of available loads declining 2% as available capacity edged up 1% for a 9.3 load-to-truck ratio.