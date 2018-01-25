Menu
linedup Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker
Business

ACT: Trucking capacity remains tight

“Clearly, truckers are entering 2018 in the best negotiating position in many years,” research firm says.

The latest numbers generated by the For-Hire Trucking Index compiled by ACT Research indicates that the freight segment of the index rose faster than the capacity part of the index in each of the last 12 months.

That’s allowed the supply-demand “balance” to climb to the highest reading ever recorded – and it favors truckers, noted Tim Denoyer, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst.

Related: DAT: Spot rates easing after ELD high

“The wide spread between freight and capacity bodes well for continued strength in freight rates into the new year,” he said in a statement. “Clearly, truckers are entering 2018 in the best negotiating position in many years.”

Respondents to ACT’s poll added that a wide range of “productivity effects” resulted from the recent swatch of severe weather – centering  on a 10% utilization hit in late-December/early-January for fleets in the affected areas, such as the Northeast.

Moderate productivity impacts were felt even in the Southeast, the firm pointed out.

As part of its January survey, ACT also queried fleets about the expected impact of tax reform to their capital spending plans.

While 56% of respondents indicated that changes to the tax code passed last year would have no impact on their spending plans, many added that they are “still evaluating” the law and do see potential positive effects on capital spending.

TAGS: News Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Diesel3
U.S. fuel prices remain elevated
Jan 23, 2018
Truck driver tarping
Driver shoulder injuries: Long healing time, costly – and we know little about them
Jan 19, 2018
Roadway1
Survey: Regional fleets still slow to adopt ELDs
Jan 19, 2018
AT Freight Broker story image
Freight Broker
Jan 19, 2018